* Sirius XM Canada announced it will redeem all c$200 million outstanding 5.625 pct senior unsecured notes due April 23, 2021 on June 26, 2017

* In connection with redemption of notes, Sirius XM expects to contribute approximately up to an additional $150 million to sirius XM Canada