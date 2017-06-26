BRIEF-Allergan announces launch of artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:
* Sirius XM Radio Inc prices offering of $750 million of 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc, priced offering of $750 million of 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2022 will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.875%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.0%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - price to investors will be 100% of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan