2 days ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc announces add-on offering of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.25% senior secured notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

