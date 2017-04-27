BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SiriusXM reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.3 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.025 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly ARPU $12.95 versus. $12.66 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly net additions of 257,000 versus 465,000 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.8 percent versus. 1.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.