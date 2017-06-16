BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Sirtex CEO Andrew Mclean joins the board of directors
* Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)