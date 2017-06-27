June 28 Sirtex Medical Ltd

* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17

* fy17 ‍worldwide dose sales of approximately 12,590 were 5.5% higher compared with fy16​

* Intangible clinical & research and development assets written off in non-cash (pre-tax) impairment charge of about $90 million in 2hfy17