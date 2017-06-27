BRIEF-Salix announces filing acceptance for PLENVU® next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
June 28 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
* fy17 worldwide dose sales of approximately 12,590 were 5.5% higher compared with fy16
* Intangible clinical & research and development assets written off in non-cash (pre-tax) impairment charge of about $90 million in 2hfy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.