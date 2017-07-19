FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape expects net sales for July qtr to be $605 mln-$610.0 mln
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 9:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape expects net sales for July qtr to be $605 mln-$610.0 mln

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone Landscape Supply - ‍for three months ended July 2, 2017, expect net sales to be $605.0 million to $610.0 million, an increase of $91.6 million to $96.6 million​

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - for three months ended July 2, 2017 expect net income to be $43.9 million to $44.4 million - SEC filing

* Siteone Landscape Supply says net sales growth for 3 months ended July 2 reflected a return to normal spring weather patterns versus early spring in 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2tgifot) Further company coverage:

