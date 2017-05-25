BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Siteone landscape supply inc- announced today acquisition of evergreen partners
* Siteone landscape supply inc - acquisition of evergreen partners allows siteone to expand its existing raleigh, nc footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.