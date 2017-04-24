BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc-
* SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc - launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results