BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Prices secondary public offering of common stock
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rq7sLa) Further company coverage: