BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Sees Q1 sales $332 million to $337 million - SEC filing
* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - for three months ended April 2, 2017, we expect net loss to be $11.2 million to $10.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $329.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nU6aXf) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.