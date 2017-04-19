BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 SITO Mobile Ltd-
* SITO Mobile adds Lowell W. Robinson to board of directors
* SITO Mobile Ltd - with appointment of Robinson, SITO board will be temporarily increased to six directors
* SITO Mobile Ltd - board will automatically revert back to five directors following certification of stockholder vote at sito's 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results