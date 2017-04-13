April 13 SITO Mobile Ltd

* SITO Mobile Ltd says comments on preliminary consent solicitation materials seeking control of SITO Mobile filed by Stephen Baksa and Thomas Candelaria

* SITO Mobile Ltd says confirmed that Stephen Baksa and Thomas Candelaria have filed a preliminary consent solicitation statement with U.S. SEC

* SITO Mobile Ltd -Stephen Baksa and Thomas Candelaria intend to solicit consents to remove all but one of directors on SITO's board and replace them with their own nominees

* SITO Mobile Ltd says board, in consultation with its legal advisors, is carefully evaluating Messrs. Baksa and Candelaria's proposals