FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’s 13D/A filing
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Oil
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 1:45 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’s 13D/A filing

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’S 13D/A filing

* Sito Mobile Ltd - "‍Sito welcomes open communications with all of its shareholders​"

* Sito Mobile-‍over past month, board, management made many attempts to engage "constructively" with Singer Group in series of meetings with Gary Singer​

* Sito Mobile Ltd- "‍Board is committed to carefully considering concerns of Singer Group as shareholders and debtholders"​

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍Gary Singer's comments were motivating factor in company's decision to enter into its recently announced equity offering​

* Sito Mobile - at no time has any member of Singer Group offered to refinance co's secured note held by group without conditions of management​ changes ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.