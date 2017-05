March 16 SITO Mobile Ltd

* SITO Mobile names interim CFO Lawrence Firestone

* SITO Mobile Ltd - also reiterates its previously announced media placement revenue expectation for 4(th) quarter ended December 31, 2016

* SITO Mobile Ltd - co "remains confident that its Q1 media placement revenue will deliver strong growth over last year's Q1 media placement revenue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: