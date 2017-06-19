WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"
* Karen Singer reports a 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of June 19, 2017 - sec filing
* Karen Singer - "demands" that the company and the new board not install the interim ceo or the interim cfo - sec filing
* Karen Singer says demands Sito mobile to engage a search firm to conduct a search process "to locate appropriate and competent members of management"
* Karen Singer - requests Sito mobile's new board either vote to cancel poison pill or grant a waiver to permit singer to acquire up to 19.9% of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.