BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sees q1 revenue $6.6 million to $6.7 million
* Sito mobile reports preliminary first quarter financial results
* Sito mobile ltd sees q1 gross profit: in range of $3.4 million - $3.5 million
* Sito mobile ltd sees q1 gross margin: in range of 51%-53%
* Q1 revenue view $6.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.