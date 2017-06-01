BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd:
* Chan Ka Dig Adam has tendered his resignation as executive director of company
* Lau Kin Shing, Charles has been appointed as executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: