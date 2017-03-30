BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Six Flags Entertainment Corp
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - intends to use a portion of proceeds to refinance its $800 million of 5.25 percent senior notes due 2021
* Expects this refinancing transaction to enhance its covenant flexibility and extend its maturity schedule
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results