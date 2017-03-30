BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Six Flags Entertainment Corp
* Process to accelerate share repurchase program initiated by six Flags
* Six Flags Entertainment - board approved a stock repurchase plan that allows company to repurchase an incremental $500 million of its common stock
* Has completed an analysis of costs and benefits of pursuing a spin-off of its real estate assets into a reit
* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - determined that it would not be in best interests of its shareholders to proceed with spin-off transaction at this time
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018