June 30 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* Agm Resolves on Dividend Increase and Share-Based Compensation System

* Positive Outlook Confirmed: Digitalisation Drives Profitable Growth

* Expects Further Growth of Earnings Before Tax (Ebt) in a High Single Percentage Range for 2017 Financial Year

* EXPECTS SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING REVENUE FOR FY