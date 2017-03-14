March 14 Sixt Leasing Se
* After a record year in 2016, Sixt Leasing is increasing
dividend and expects further growth in revenue and earnings -
forecast for the online business is raised significantly
* Dividend increase by 20 per cent to 0.48 euros ($0.5111)
per share
* Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly
doubled
* Sees increase of consolidated EBT 2017 in high
single-digit per centage range
* Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly
doubled through increase of 8,600 to a total of 36,000 contracts
* FY consolidated revenue increased in comparison to prior
year by 7.3 per cent to an all-time high of 713.9 million euros
* FY group's operating revenue (not including vehicle sales
proceeds) remained stable as expected at 430.0 million euros
* FY consolidated net profit rose by 9.3 per cent to 24.6
million euros
* For 2017 we expect further growth in revenue and earnings
* For 2017, expects to see an increase in EBT in high
single-digit percentage range as well as slight growth in
operating revenue
