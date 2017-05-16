May 16 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co

* Q1 consol net profit after tax and minority interest EGP 211 million versus EGP 51 million year ago

* Q1 consol total revenue EGP 703 million versus EGP 187 million year ago

* As of March 31, 2017 receivables stood at EGP 9.9 billion

* Backlog of EGP 13 billion providing strong earnings visibility for coming three years Source: (bit.ly/2qMgkKH)