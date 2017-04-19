BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says SJBMC Co Ltd has acquired 5.1 million shares of the co, and is holding 6.7 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZtRbMi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes