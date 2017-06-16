BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 SJK Co Ltd :
* Says its previously announced 1.7 million common shares have been subscribed on June 16
* Says it has raised 1.82 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/B2pZMp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.