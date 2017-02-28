BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 SJM Holdings Ltd:
* Fy net profit HK$ 2.327 billion versus HK$2.465 billion
* Recommends payment of a final dividend of hk18 cents per ordinary share
* Fy gaming revenue HK$41.27 billion versus HK$48.28 billion
* Group's performance in 2017 and over medium term is susceptible to overall economic performance of surrounding region
* Group remains optimistic about its future prospects, given potential for growth of visitation and spending in macau
* VIP gaming revenue of group declined by 20.5% in 2016 and mass market table gaming revenue decreased by 8.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.