May 4 Sjm Holdings Ltd:

* Profit attributable to owners of company in Q1 2017 increased by 3.3% over Q1 2016 to HK$580 million

* Gaming revenue of group in Q1 2017 decreased by 5.3% from Q1 2016 to HK$10,389 million Source text (bit.ly/2p8RteC) Further company coverage: