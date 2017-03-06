BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29
March 6 SJM Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell its entire stake(2.8 million shares) in Seohwa, Inc, a communication equipment firm, for 20.29 billion won
* It will hold 0 percent stake in Seohwa, Inc after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0sydZI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS