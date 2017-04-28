BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 SK No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will be merged by SGA Systems Co., Ltd, a software company
* Says merger ratio is 1 : 1.7191726 between the two companies and 10,915,582 shares will be issued for the merger
* Expected merger date is Sep. 29
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qMOXpp
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.