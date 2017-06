May 9 SKANDIABANKEN ASA

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 299.0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 273.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 20.4 MILLION VERSUS LOAN LOSSES OF NOK 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 164.8 MILLION VERSUS NOK 126.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSITIVE VOLUME GROWTH SEEN IN THE Q1 IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE SECOND QUARTER, BUT AT A SOMEWHAT SLOWER PACE