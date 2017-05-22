May 22 Skanska Ab

* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.

* The office building will have 10 levels of office space, with a total leasable area of around 18,000 square meters, and two levels of underground parking.

* The construction of the second phase is due to start in May 2017 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019.