June 16 Skanska AB says:

* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.

* Design/build contract is worth $1.26 billion, about sek 11 billion, which will be included in US order bookings for Q2 2017.

* Work is underway with completion targeted for December 2020.