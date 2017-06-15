BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Skanska AB
* Skanska renovates east end of Las Olas Boulevard in Florida, USA, for USD 49 million, about SEK 440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd