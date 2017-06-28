Australia shares climb on financials, materials; NZ ends at record high
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
June 28 Skanska Ab
* Skanska expands S:t Gorans Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 1.3 billion ($150 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5976 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)