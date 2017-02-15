BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 15 Skarbiec Holding SA:
* H1 revenue 46.9 million zlotys ($11.51 million) versus 39.9 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 12.8 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.