BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
May 10 SKARBIEC HOLDING SA:
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers