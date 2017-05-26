BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Skf India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 579 million rupees
* March quarter total income 7.24 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 518.1 million million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 6.46 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rFKPSI) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016