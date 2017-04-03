April 3 SKI Corp

* Says it repurchased 12,500 shares for 7.2 million yen in total, from March 1 to March 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 20, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 340,900 shares for 171.5 million yen in total as of March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AJkOul

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)