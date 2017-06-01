June 1SKI Corp

* Says it bought back 20,100 shares for 11.3 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 20, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 374,300 shares for 190.1 million yen in total as of

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qH5XBP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)