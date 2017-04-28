BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 SKIENS AKTIEMOLLE ASA:
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 762,000 VERSUS LOSS NOK 734,000 YEAR AGO
* Q1 POWER SALES REVENUE NOK 267,000 VERSUS NOK 239,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing