BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Skin Elements Ltd:
* Entered into a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) agreement with Baxter Laboratories Pty Ltd
* Under agreement, Baxter will be responsible for producing & packaging commercial scale quantities of Skin Elements' Soleo Organics sunscreen product range
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.