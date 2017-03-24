March 24 Skipper Ltd

* Says secured contracts worth rs.405 crores approx

* Says company has secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Power Grid Corp

* Skipper ltd -secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Transmission Corp Of Telengana ,Power Transmission Corp Of Uttrakhand Source text - (We are pleased to inform that the Company has secured contracts worth Rs.405 crores approx for supply of Transmission Towers to the projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Transmission Corporation of Telengana Limited (TSTRANSCO) and Power Transmission Corporation of ttrakhand Limited (PTCUL).) Further company coverage: