US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Skipper Ltd:
* Says commenced commercial production at its new unit in Palasbari, Assam
* Says unit will enjoy direct and indirect tax holiday benefits for next 10 years under 'NEIIPP-2007'
* Says plant has been partly financed by term loan and balance by internal accruals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)