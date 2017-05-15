BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Skipper Ltd
* March quarter net profit 527.9 million rupees versus 361.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 5.85 billion rupees versus 5.31 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1.55 rupees per share Source text:bit.ly/2pObtUa Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body