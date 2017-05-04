MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Volkswagen Ag
* VW's Skoda Auto says Q1 operating profit up 31.7 percent to 415 million euros
* Sales up 28.3 pct to 4.3 billion euros
* Q1 deliveries up 2.5 pct to 283,500 cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors