May 22 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* Sky Capital America makes strategic investment in amberwave

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says in addition, Sanjay Shrestha, president of Sky Capital America, will join Amberwave board of directors

* Sky Solar Holdings says its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sky Capital America Inc has made a strategic investment in Amberwave Inc

* Sky Solar Holdings - Sky Capital America to exclusively provide broad range of services for first 250 mw of deployments of Amberwave BIPV Technology

* Sky Solar Holdings- services include project financing, system design, engineering, procurement, construction management, operations,maintenance services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: