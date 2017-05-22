BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
May 22 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Capital America makes strategic investment in amberwave
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says in addition, Sanjay Shrestha, president of Sky Capital America, will join Amberwave board of directors
* Sky Solar Holdings says its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sky Capital America Inc has made a strategic investment in Amberwave Inc
* Sky Solar Holdings - Sky Capital America to exclusively provide broad range of services for first 250 mw of deployments of Amberwave BIPV Technology
* Sky Solar Holdings- services include project financing, system design, engineering, procurement, construction management, operations,maintenance services
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC