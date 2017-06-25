BRIEF-Softblue: talks with software producer end without deal
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT TALKS WITH FOREIGN PRODUCER OF SOFTWARE FOR GOVERNMENT ADMINISTRATION ENDED AND THE DEAL ON COOPERATION WAS NOT SIGNED
June 26 Sky Network Television Ltd:
* Sky and Vodafone terminate their sale & purchase agreement
* Parties have also decided to withdraw appeal of Commerce Commission decision regarding proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at the end of last year.