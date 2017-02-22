Feb 22 Sky Network Television Ltd:

* Stay granted in relation to proposed merger

* Is now considering implications of high court's decision to grant a stay and has requested a trading halt

* High court has today granted a stay on effect of pending decision of New Zealand Commerce Commission

* Pending decision of NZCC on clearance applications of Sky and Vodafone for proposed merger of Sky and Vodafone New Zealand businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: