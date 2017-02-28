March 1 Sky Network Television Ltd

* "Sky does not currently propose to give notice of termination of the spa to Vodafone while the parties consider their options"

* Vodafone has indicated to sky that it also does not currently propose to give notice of termination of spa‎

* Refers to sale and purchase agreement between Sky and Vodafone Europe B.V. (Vodafone) in relation to proposed merger of Sky and Vodafone Nz