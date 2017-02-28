U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 1 Sky Network Television Ltd
* "Sky does not currently propose to give notice of termination of the spa to Vodafone while the parties consider their options"
* Vodafone has indicated to sky that it also does not currently propose to give notice of termination of spa
* Refers to sale and purchase agreement between Sky and Vodafone Europe B.V. (Vodafone) in relation to proposed merger of Sky and Vodafone Nz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.