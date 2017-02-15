BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 16 SKY Network Television Ltd
* receipt of correspondence relating to proposed merger
* SKY and Vodafone have received letters from legal counsel representing Spark, Trustpower and InternetNZ (parties)
* Sky does not consider that there is any proper basis for seeking an interim stay from courts
* SKY and Vodafone have declined to provide requested assurances
* "SKY has full confidence in nzcc and its processes"
* should any party seek an interim stay, SKY intends to oppose any such application and seek an undertaking as to damages
* letters requesting assurances that Sky and Vodafone refrain from completing proposed merger in event that nzcc gives its clearance, for a period of time
* in event NZCC provides clearance in respect of proposed merger, SKY intends to proceed to completion in orderly manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment